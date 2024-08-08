'I Exhaled Only In The Last Second Before The Whistle…': Anand Mahindra Praises India's Men's Hockey Team For Their Bronze Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics |

The Indian Men's Hockey team made history at the Paris Olympics 2024 by securing the bronze medal on Thursday (August 8). This victory was a beacon of joy for over 1.4 billion Indians.

Anand Mahindra, a prominent Indian businessman and social media influencer, captured the nation’s sentiment perfectly.

Taking to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Mahindra wrote, "After all the heartbreaks of the past few days, I think I just broke the world record for holding one’s breath…."

"I exhaled only in the last second before the whistle… So thank you #TeamIndia for the life support system," he wrote.

After all the heartbreaks of the past few days, I think I just broke the world record for holding one’s breath….



I exhaled only in the last second before the whistle…



So thank you #TeamIndia for the life support system.



🇮🇳👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#Bronze pic.twitter.com/nXNWrAeIyU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 8, 2024

India's Men's Hockey team has made its mark at the Paris Olympics 2024, securing a bronze medal.

The bronze medal win has become a rallying point for Indian hockey fans and the general public alike.

This victory also marks the country's second consecutive bronze medal in hockey, following their achievement at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Netizens Reaction

The Indian Men's Hockey team securing the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 has sparked a wave of national pride across social media platforms.

Responding to Mahindra's post, an X user wrote, "𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗔𝗡𝗧 𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗭𝗘! Many congratulations to the men's hockey team on securing a second consecutive Olympic Bronze medal after previously winning it at Tokyo 2020. The Indian men's hockey team last won back-to-back Bronze medals in the 1968 and 1972 Olympics. Final score: India 2 - 1 Spain"

Finally, a moment of joy for Indian fans! This hockey triumph is the silver lining we've been waiting for, stitching together hearts that have endured so much in the past few days. Thank you to the entire team for bringing pride and happiness back to the nation. ❤️🇮🇳 #HockeyGlory… — Archana Patel (@archanapatel_) August 8, 2024

Another user added, "Back to back medals in hockey after 52 years!! While an upgrade would have been better, winning an Olympic medal means a lot! Great improvements : 2008 - Didn’t qualify 2012 - 12th 2016 - 8th 2020 -3rd 2024 -3rd"