I am a student for life, says Megha Tata to BrandSutra

Megha Tata, Managing Director, South Asia, Discovery Communications India is at the top of her game, leading not just Discovery in India through its digital transition, but also the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association, being only the second woman after Pheroza Billimoria to do so. Here, Megha Tata recounts in her own words her eventful journey in the Media and Advertising industry over the last 30 years

My childhood was change…

My Dad was an Air Force officer and that meant moving to a new place every two to three years... I have literally lived from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in my childhood, and I have very fond memories, though my younger sister and I would resent having to part with old friends and starting at a new school all over again. Those were very emotional moments in our lives, but in hindsight, they became the foundation for us to be more flexible towards change, because change seemed to be the only constant in our lives. It also made us who we are today - in our approach to people, interacting with them, understanding different cultures… There was so much learning in travelling, which later became my passion as well.

I graduated from Star TV…

When I came into the Media & Entertainment industry 30 years ago, I was lucky to be part of a core team at Star TV bringing Cable and Satellite into the country – it was huge learning as well as a very humbling experience to be part of such a phenomenal change that overhauled the entire dynamics of content consumption. When people ask me where have you graduated from, I always say Star TV. My institution of learning was Star — I was there for about 12 years – the same number of years you spend at school. I am what I am, for what I learnt and experienced at Star. Initially, I was a sales executive at Star, trying to learn how to sell. I remember two shows — Bold and Beautiful and Santa Barbara — and how people’s lives revolved around them. Baywatch, produced by David Hasselhoff, was also a great show, and I remember getting a thank you note with a champagne bottle from Hasselhoff himself that made me ecstatic — more than any monetary incentive would — for cracking a sponsorship deal. In that journey at Star, and my stints at Turner, HBO, BTVI and now Discovery, at every stage I have felt that I am a student for life, learning every day from people, from experiences, from failures, and from wins.

BTVI was the toughest...

I had never worked in an Indian company before BTVI, and I had never worked on news as a genre, leave alone business news. So, the two years at BTVI were to me the toughest and the best in many ways. Toughest, because it was something I had never done. It was not in my comfort zone. Also, I came in as a woman executive in a very male-dominated set-up. And lot of people questioned my capability to deliver. When I joined BTVI, it used to be close to 4-5% share, and when I left, it was a 40% share channel. It’s unfortunate that the channel eventually shut down, but the journey to me, fighting against all odds, overcoming my own fears, became a big learning. I thank the team that really supported me and also the team that did not support me – because of them, I learnt a lot of things as well. I learnt what not to do!