Hyundai total sales down 5% in April to total sales at 56,201 units

Hyundai Motor India on Sunday reported a 5 per cent decline in total sales at 56,201 units in April 2022.

The company had sold 59,203 units in the same month last year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 10 per cent to 44,001 units last month, as against 49,002 units in April 2021.

Exports increased to 12,200 units as compared to 10,201 units in April last year, the auto major said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 03:26 PM IST