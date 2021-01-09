Hyundai recalls 471,000 more SUVs, tells owners to park outside

Hundai on Friday said that the company is adding about 471,000 SUVs to a September US recall. This is because of an electrical short in a computer that could result in fires, warning the owners to park the SUVs outdoors until they are repaired.

Explaining the cause that could lead to fire, the company said it recalls will be for certain model-year 2016 through 2018, and additional 2020 through 2021, Hyundai Tucson SUVs. These vehicles have antilock brake system computers which can malfunction internally and cause an electrical short.

Hyundai further said that notifications to take the SUVs to the dealer will be sent to the owners in late February. It further clarified that the recall is a part of the continuing investigation into the problem and that no injuries related to the vehicles recalled have been reported so far.

In September the South Korean automaker recalled about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the US from 2019 through 2021 to fix the same problem. The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can cause a fire even if engines