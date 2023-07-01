 Hyundai Motor India Sales Up 5% To 65,601 Units Sold in June 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHyundai Motor India Sales Up 5% To 65,601 Units Sold in June 2023

Hyundai Motor India Sales Up 5% To 65,601 Units Sold in June 2023

The automaker had dispatched a total of 62,351 units to dealers in June 2022.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Hyundai Motor India Sales Up 5% To 65,601 Units Sold in June 2023 |

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Saturday said its total wholesales increased 5 per cent to 65,601 units in June 2023.

The automaker had dispatched a total of 62,351 units to dealers in June 2022.

Domestic sales rose 2 per cent to 50,001 units last month from 49,001 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Exports in June rose 17 per cent to 15,600 units as compared with 13,350 units in the same month last year, it added.

"There is a positive customer traction for all our products and Verna, Creta, and Tucson have attained leadership positions in their respective segments in the first half of CY23," HMIL COO Tarun Garg noted.

The company is now looking forward to introducing Exter SUV in the market, he added. 

Read Also
Auto Sales June 2023: Escorts Kubota Sales Remain Flat With 9,850 Tractors Sold in June
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

GST Collection Rises 12% To Over ₹1.61 Lakh Crore In June

GST Collection Rises 12% To Over ₹1.61 Lakh Crore In June

Hyundai Motor India Sales Up 5% To 65,601 Units Sold in June 2023

Hyundai Motor India Sales Up 5% To 65,601 Units Sold in June 2023

Auto Sales June 2023: Eicher Motors VE Commercial Vehicles in June 2023 Sold 6,715 units

Auto Sales June 2023: Eicher Motors VE Commercial Vehicles in June 2023 Sold 6,715 units

SBI Appoints Kameshwar Rao Kodavant As Chief Financial Officer

SBI Appoints Kameshwar Rao Kodavant As Chief Financial Officer

Coal India’s Production Rises By 12.4% In June With Surge In Power Demand

Coal India’s Production Rises By 12.4% In June With Surge In Power Demand