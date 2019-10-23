Hyundai launches New Santro Anniversary edition

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday launched an anniversary edition of its compact car Santro priced up to Rs 5.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The anniversary edition will be a limited edition based on two variants - Sportz MT and AMT priced at Rs 5,16,890 and Rs 5,74,890 respectively, the company said in a statement.

The limited edition will come gun metal grey wheel cover with black painted door handles and black outside rear view mirrors, while on the interiors there will be new seat fabric and front side AC vents with aqua teal inserts, it added.

Commenting on the launch, HMIL National Sales Head Vikas Jain said: "The anniversary edition will entice our customers and continue to strengthen Santro's legacy on the pillars of global technology, stylish design and world class features." The company said the Santro has been developed to meet the needs of the Indian families. It was re-launched last October in a new avatar after the previous version of the model was discontinued in December 2014.

Till September this year, HMIL has sold 75,944 units of of the new Santro.