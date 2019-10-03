Hyundai launches India’s First Fully Connected and Hi-Tech Premium Sedan New 2019 Elantra

New Delhi: Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Thursday launched premium sedan -- the New 2019 Elantra.

The new premium sedan is priced between Rs 15.89 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh.

According to the company, the new vehicle is India's first "Connected Sedan" which comes with a connectivity solution -- 'Hyundai Blue Link' -- that has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Company -- Sound Hound.

Besides, the vehicle is equipped with 34 features including 10 exclusive India specific features which are classified under 7 services in the form of "Safety, Security, Remote Operations, Vehicle Relationship Management, Geographic Information Services, Alert Services and Voice Recognition".

The New 2019 Elantra is powered with BS VI petrol engine which comes with an option of six-gear manual or automatic transmission.