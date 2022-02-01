Hyundai India's total sales dip 11% in January 2022

Hyundai Motor India reported a 11.11 per cent decline in total sales at 53,427 units in January 2022.

The company said that domestic sales were down 15.35 per cent to 44,022 units last month as against 52,005 units in January 2021, the company added.

Exports increased to 9,405 units last month as against 8,100 units in January last year, the auto major said.

''The company is closely monitoring the ongoing semiconductor supply constraint situation and will make all efforts to meet customer demand,'' the company added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:38 PM IST