Hyundai Creta tops SUV exports from India in 2021

Hyundai Motor India stated that its model Creta has led the SUV exports from India in 2021 with dispatches of 32,799 units.

The overseas shipments of the model gone up 26.17 per cent year-on-year over 2020.

The company added that it exported 42,238 SUVs last year.

'' Creta has been a runaway success in domestic and international markets alike. With Creta being the most exported SUV from India, it makes Hyundai one of the most loved SUV brands across the company's overseas markets as well,'' stated Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD & CEO Un Soo Kim said in a statement.

Besides Creta, the automaker exported 7,698 units of Venue and 1,741 units of Creta Grand (Alcazar).

Overall, HMIL registered cumulative exports of 1,30,380 units in 2021.

