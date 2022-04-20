Hyper personalised insurance; a catalyst in health insurance space

In 2021, government-sponsored schemes covered 34.3 crore people, a drop from the 35.7/ 36.2 crore people in 2020. Group health insurance schemes on the other hand saw an increase from 9.4 crore people in 2020 to 11.9 crore people in 2021.

Individual insurance coverage also increased, mostly due to the impact of the pandemic, with 4.3 crore people covered in 2020 and 5.3 crore people covered in 2021.

Its apparent that a good chunk of the almost 140 crore Indian people are still not covered with an adequate health insurance. Covering a large part of the population at once can be possible only through community-driven efforts, the most important being group setups that can cover all members at once.

How Corporate Health Insurance stands out?

Corporate Health Insurance of Group Health Plans helps cover multiple members. Some of the standout advantages include L

Skipping the waiting period: Some predefined medical conditions and maternity benefits often come with a waiting period for health insurance. However, most corporate plans waive this waiting period and cover all employees from Day 1.

No medical check-ups before getting the policy: While some health insurances require a medical screening before being eligible for the policy, group health policies cover employees without subjecting them to medical check-ups and cover them completely.

Premium covered: The company takes care of the premiums, relieving the employees from the hassle of keeping track of monthly premiums and ensuring that they don't miss a premium payment, which results in policies lapsing.

Drawbacks of Corporate Health Insurance

Nominal coverage amount

Most group health insurance policies cover only a limited amount compared to an individual policy. When the medical bills exceed the cover, the employees must pay for the rest. In such a case, they would opt for a separate

No post-employment continuity

Corporate health insurance policies are valid only until the employee holds a job with the corporation. There is no option for the employee to even extend the insurance. Once they leave the organisation, they have to opt for new personal insurance plan. Also, most insurance policies charge higher premiums with age; if the employee develops an illness while underemployed, their new insurance will keep a waiting period to cover the condition, treating it as a pre-existing illness or in some cases refuse coverage.

No say in the details of the clause

The employees do not have any say in the clauses of the group insurance. For example, if an employee wants to cover critical illnesses or out-patient treatments, they cannot change the terms for a single employee.

How can hyper personalization give better group health insurance?

Offering flexibility to employees to customize their group insurance plans can solve many of the drawbacks mentioned above. If insurance companies have underwriting confidence, features like plan customizations, changing of sum insured, providing post-employment continuity will make insurance cheaper, accessible and has the potential to largely increase comprehensive insurance penetration.

What is Insurtech doing to provide this flexibility?

There is a lot that technology can do to provide better insurance products. Insurance tech companies and specifically those operating in the group insurance space have access to good amount of data that can be leveraged to underwrite insurance policies.

For example, using AI ML tools to identify healthcare patterns for employees can let insurance companies offer flexibility in group insurance products. Then, there are insurtechs like HealthySure that are redefining corporate health insurance and offer employees customizations to their group health insurance plans through product innovation. The employees save a lot on costs as part of the insurance is sponsored by their employer. As these insurtech platforms offer almost 360-degree healthcare services, they can leverage all kinds of data to innovate better products and increase penetration.

These insurtechs also offer a smoother claims experience, better onboarding and education, and give access to other healthcare services. If these platforms are scaled up, they have the potential to redefine the insurance and healthcare system in India.

If the penetration in India is to increase, group platforms are much easier to promote and ensure equitable coverage. Passing on the responsibility to organizations for health insurance coverage, might well be what is needed to ensure social health security in India. This has worked wonders in certain developed economies, and it might be the time for India to adopt it as well. With hyper flexibility, this becomes an even more attractive option.

(Anuj Parekh is Co-Founder & CEO, HealthySure. Views are personal)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 02:29 PM IST