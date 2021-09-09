Hunter Games launches 'Match It'; uses Google Assistant to deliver voice-based interactions

Hunter Games, founded by ex-Paytm CXOs, Dushyant Saraswat, Shaunak Naik and Gargi Srivastava, has launched Match It which utilizes the Google Assistant to deliver voice-based interactions. The game will be available in Hindi and English and its launch will be paired with an exciting contest on its platform. In Hindi version, ‘Match It’ is based on Cricket and is a treat for cricket lovers across the globe.

How it works

1. To play the game, just say "Ok Google, talk to Match It" on your phone. To play in Hindi say "मैच इट से कनेक्ट करें"

2. Play the game between 5th September 2021 and 4th October 2021

3. Share the last screen of your game on your Facebook profile with the hashtag #TalkTOMatchIt”

Shaunak Naik said, "It is exciting to work with the Google team and launch the game Match It! on Google Assistant. Our design and development teams' commitment to this project is commendable and we sincerely look forward to working on launching more games"

Hunter Games, a brand of MHG Technologies Pvt Ltd., is in the hyper-casual and gamification space.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 03:11 PM IST