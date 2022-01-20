Humsafar, doorstep diesel services provider, to foray into EV space

Humsafar India, an app-based doorstep diesel services provider, is set to make a foray into the growing Electric Vehicle (EV)-charging and battery replacement business.

The company is also planning to set up its first charging stations in Delhi and Noida.

The company is in talks with oil marketing companies (OMCs) to set up EV stations in urban areas, starting from Delhi.

EVs will require investing in infrastructure, possibly repurposing the existing network of fuel stations, building up the ecosystem of partners and stakeholders, stated Nishit Goel, Founder Director of Humsafar India.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 06:53 PM IST