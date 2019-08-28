HUL rejigs prices of some products

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has launched five new skincare products and one new toothpaste this month, apart from rejigging the prices of stock-keeping units of six products across its soaps, detergents, and coffee products, sources said.
The fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company has launched five new products under its Vaseline brand--Vaseline Revitalizing Green Tea cream, Vaseline Calming Lavender cream, Vaseline Itch Relief cream, Vaseline Multipurpose Dry Skin Repair cream, and Vaseline Aloe gel--in August, trade sources said.
HUL has also launched three stock-keeping units of a new toothpaste--Close Up White Attraction. The new skincare products launched under the company’s Vaseline brand are part of its ongoing premiumisation strategy.
HUL, with brands such as Pond’s, Vaseline, and Fair & Lovely, has a market share of around 52.7% in the Indian skin cream segment. The Indian skin care market stood at $1.6 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9% to reach $2.7 billion by 2023.
At the time of filing this report, HUL did not respond to queries on these price changes.
HUL has cut prices of one stock-keeping unit each of Dove, Lifebuoy, and Lux toilet soaps by up to 28.6%, sources said. Besides these, the company has cut prices of both its stock-keeping units of Rin detergent powder by up to 15.6%. These price reductions are primarily targetted at pushing volumes in the rural market amid consumption slowdown.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)