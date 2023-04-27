HUL recommends final dividend of Rs 22 |

Hindustan Unilever Limited on Thursday recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing. The final dividend for the shares with a face value of Rs 1 will be approved by the members at the Annual General Meeting that is to be held on June 26.

The company in November had paid an interim dividend of Rs 17 which brings the total dividend for FY23 to Rs 39 per share.

HUL results

Hindustan Unilever Limited on Thursday reported a jump in total income to Rs 15,053 crore and a rise in net profit to Rs 2,552 crore. The company in March announced that Rohit Jawa was appointed as the CEO and he will be taking over for Sanjiv Mehta.

HUL shares

The shares of HUL on Thursday at 12:53 pm IST were at Rs 2,470.55, down by 1.60 per cent.