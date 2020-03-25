HUL asks govt to give clear instructions to authorities for smooth transportation of essentials items

The company said, in the last couple of days there has been a significant amount of difficulty in running the factories and transportation of goods.

"The government has rightly permitted food, vegetables, groceries and medicines to be excluded from the lockdown. However, clear instructions need to be provided to the enforcement authorities across states so that these essential items and the supply chain around it, is allowed to function," a company spokesperson said.

HUL manufactures and supplies essential day-to-day products such as soaps, hand sanitizers, laundry detergents, floor cleaners, disinfectants and foods among others.

"While our priority continues to be the safety of our people, given these extremely challenging conditions, it is important that we fulfil the surge in demand from our consumers for handwash, sanitizers, floor cleaners and hygiene products," the spokesperson added.

The company is making every effort to produce and bring to the market these products in an uninterrupted manner, the spokesperson added.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to stop escalation of coronavirus pandemic in India.

According to Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 562.