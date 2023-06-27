HUL Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors | HUL

Hindustan Unilever Limited on Tuesday announced the resignations of two of its Board members – outgoing CEO & MD Sanjiv Mehta and Independent Director of the Company, Dr Ashish Gupta, through an exchange filing.

Following his retirement from the Company, Sanjiv Mehta stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director with effect from close of business hours on 26 June 2023.

Sanjiv took over as the MD & CEO of HUL in October 2013, leading the business through a period of sustained growth. In his decade-long tenure at HUL’s helm, Sanjiv set new benchmarks for success by redefining market development, fortifying the Company's reputation, and reimagining capabilities that took the business to new levels of excellence.

Sanjiv introduced several transformative business programmes such as ‘Dial Up the Big Q’ and ‘Winning in Many Indias’ to make the business more consumer-centric, agile, and resilient. To make the business more future-fit, Sanjiv kickstarted the ‘Reimagine HUL’ agenda by leveraging data, harnessing latest technologies, and designing business models to redefine how HUL engages with consumers, customers, and the way the business operates.

He has led the business into future growth segments with several strategic mergers and acquisitions such as the amalgamation of GSK Consumer Healthcare into HUL, one of the biggest FMCG mergers in the country. He recognised the significance of responsible growth and championed initiatives that focused on environmental conservation, community development, and improving livelihoods. Some of HUL’s most impactful initiatives, like the Hindustan Unilever Foundation, Prabhat, our Suvidha centres and Project Shakti, are shining examples.

Sanjiv’s leadership went beyond HUL. As president of FICCI, he played a crucial role in shaping the organisation’s agenda and driving key initiatives to promote economic growth and development in India. Under his leadership, FICCI charted the path for the next 25 years of India’s growth and presented the findings in a book titled ‘India’s Century’ to the Prime Minister of India.

Nitin Paranjpe, Non-Executive Chairman, HUL, said, “Throughout his tenure at Unilever, Sanjiv shaped the trajectory of the Company’s businesses and has become a beacon of inspiration for all who have worked with him. Over the past ten years, Sanjiv has passionately led the transformation of HUL and steered it to new heights. I would like to thank Sanjiv for his purpose-driven leadership and invaluable contributions to the business. I wish him the very best for his next innings.”

Dr Ashish Gupta has resigned as the Independent Director of the Company, effective from close of business hours on 26 June 2023, citing personal commitments. Thanking Dr Gupta for his guidance to the business, Nitin Paranjpe said, “Ashish’s extensive knowledge and understanding of the digital ecosystem, coupled with his entrepreneurial experience, played an important role in our transforma on journey. We wish him all the best for the future.