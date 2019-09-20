Huawei’s first phone without Google apps

Mumbai: Chinese tech giant Huawei launched its latest high-end smartphone in Munich, the first of its mobile devices not to carry popular Google apps because of US sanctions.
"Today because of the US ban... we cannot pre-install" Google's applications, said Richard Yu, who heads Huawei's consumer business group. But heading off fears from users, he stressed that the equivalent Huawei platform offered a choice of 45,000 apps.
