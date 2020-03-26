Huawei to launch most awaited tech products on March 26

Huawei’s Pseries smartphones, such as the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro have already set a solid benchmark in smartphone photography with numerous breakthrough innovations and ingenious designs, such as the path breaking HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor, optical SuperZoom Lens, supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and a massive 50x digital zoom, the new HUAWEI Time of Flight (ToF) Camera, and enhanced optical and AI image stabilization technology.

The Huawei P9 is the first smartphone co-engineered with the global iconic brand, Leica Camera AG. HUAWEI set new expectations for smartphone photography with the launch of the HUAWEI P9 with its first Leica dual camera. The P9’s dual-lens camera takes smartphone photography to the next level, allowing people to capture both vivid colors and striking black and white images. Subsequently, the HUAWEI P20 Pro featured the world's first Leica triple camera and both devices include unprecedented AI advances, combining technology and art to bring to life a groundbreaking smartphone experience.