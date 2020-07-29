HT Media to acquire news platforms VCCircle, TechCircle

New Delhi: HT Media on Wednesday said it will acquire Mosaic Media Ventures which operates news platforms VCCircle and TechCircle.

According to HT Media, this strategic acquisition of an emerging company will drive synergies across businesses. "The board of directors... accorded approval to invest up to Rs 6 crore post working capital adjustment, and revenue linked milestones payment up to Rs 1 crore on deferred basis, to acquire 100 per cent of paid up share capital of Mosaic held by NWS Digital Asia PTE Ltd and News Corporation (sellers), subject to finalisation of definitive agreements," HT Media said in a regulatory filing.