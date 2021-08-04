HT Media posts net loss of Rs 75 cr in June quarter

HT Media Ltd on Wednesday reported widening of consolidated net loss at Rs 75.06 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company, which posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 51.28 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, said its board has accorded 'in-principle' approval to raise up to Rs 100 crore by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures/bonds in one or more tranches/series, on private placement basis.

During the period under review, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 243.53 crore as compared to Rs 166.74 crore in the year-ago quarter, HT Media said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses were higher in the first quarter this fiscal at Rs 371.69 crore as compared to Rs 313.73 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

During the first quarter, revenue from printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals was at Rs 202.69 crore as compared to Rs 144.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Radio broadcast and entertainment clocked revenue of Rs 12.1 crore as compared to Rs 8.38 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, while the digital vertical had a revenue of Rs 29.04 crore as against Rs 14.37 crore in the first quarter last fiscal, the filing said.