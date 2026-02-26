 HSBC India Reports 11% Rise In Profit Before Tax To $1.9 Billion In 2025, Remains Largest Foreign Bank
HSBC India posted an 11 percent increase in profit before tax to USD 1.9 billion (Rs 17,000 crore) in 2025, up from USD 1.7 billion the previous year. It continues as the country’s largest foreign bank and top choice for multinationals, with corporate and institutional banking contributing USD 1.5 billion. Key initiatives included launching HSBC Innovation Bank, digital payments/trade solutions.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 08:32 AM IST
New Delhi: HSBC India on Wednesday reported an 11 per cent increase in profit before tax (PBT) at USD 1.9 billion (about Rs 17,000 crore) during 2025. The subsidiary of the UK-based HSBC Plc earned a profit before tax of USD 1.7 billion in the preceding year. India is the second-highest contributor in Asia to the group's profit after Hong Kong.

During the year, the corporate and institutional banking segment, including cross-border transaction banking and capital markets, contributed the highest USD 1.5 billion to PBT of India. "In India, we reported a profit before tax of USD 1.9 bn and continued to be the largest foreign bank. We are the leading bank for multinational companies, of which around 50 per cent bank with us," according to the annual report released by HSBC Plc.

The bank launched HSBC Innovation Bank with a USD 1 billion financing pool and launched new digital propositions in payments and trade. During the year, the bank expanded to four new cities with wealth and international potential, remained the top wealth manager across foreign banks and was the first bank to launch international wealth solutions in GIFT City.

