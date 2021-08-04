Hindustan Petroleum Q1 profit at Rs 1,795 cr, revenue up by 68%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has recorded profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,795 crore during April-June 2021. Revenue for the quarter is Rs 77,586 crore as compared to Rs 46,108 crore during the corresponding previous period.

During April-June 2021, HPCL achieved total sales volume of 8.83 MMT against 7.62 MMT in previous year for the same period representing a growth of 15.9 percent.

During the quarter, the sales of major products have shown significant growth compared to same period last year in spite of an aggressive second wave of COVID-19 pandemic forcing partial lockdowns across the country.

The sale of petrol recorded growth of 36.6 percent, diesel 22.2 percent and ATF 118.8 percent. HPCL also achieved its highest-ever Q1 LPG Sales in this quarter. The pipeline thruput for the period April- June 2021 is 4.34 MMT as against 3.54 MMT in previous year for the same period representing a growth of 22.6 percent.

During the quarter, HPCL’s Mumbai refinery undertook a major shutdown of its various units to complete a complex revamp and hook up jobs for its Mumbai refinery expansion project. In spite of the revamp shutdown, the refineries at Mumbai and Visakh processed 2.51 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude during April-June, 2021. The combined GRM of HPCL refineries for the quarter works out to $3.31 per barrel.

HPCL‘s R & D Centre received its 100th patent for development of new technologies, catalysts and chemicals in a short period of 5 years. HPCL’s Green R & D Centre at Bengaluru was established in 2016 and is working on development of various innovative and cutting edge technologies and products.