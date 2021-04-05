HPCL joins hands to boost world’s largest Covid vaccination drive

HPCL, a responsible Corporate Citizen, is contributing to boost World’s Largest Covid Vaccination Drive in India. HPCL is aiding the Vaccination drive of India by supplementing the available Cold Chain Equipment infrastructure by providing equipment for storage and transportation of vaccines in four states/UT. HPCL supplemented cold chain equipment requirements across Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra by delivering: 126 Ice-lined refrigerator (ILR-Small & Large), 97 Deep freezer (DF-Small & Large), 1 Walk-in-freezer (WIF) and 2 Refrigerated trucks (RT) to the respective State Health Departments.

HPCL through its various channels of internal and external communication is also inspiring its employees and customers who are eligible for Vaccination to get vaccinated at the earliest to contribute to the success of the World's largest Vaccination drive.