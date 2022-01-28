HPCL expands footprint in non-fuel retailing

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) will set up its own chain of multi-channel retail stores at its petrol pumps as the fuel retailer looks to give a push to non-fuel retailing.

As part of this, HPCL has opened two more convenio stores under the brand name 'HaPpyShop', the company said.

''The new HaPpyShop stores have been opened at the company's Auto Care Centre, Bandra West in Mumbai and Millennium Retail Outlet in Visakhapatnam,'' it said.

The first retail store under the brand name HaPpyShop was opened at the company's petrol pump at Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai in September 2021.

''The company has decided to set up its own chain of multi-channel retail stores under the brand name HaPpyShop for making available the products of daily need to its customers,'' HPCL said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:47 PM IST