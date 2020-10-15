How to watch the first session on ‘Financing India’: Know what Canadian companies think about investing in India

The Free Press Journal in association with NMIMS, SIES and Invest India is organising a nine-part webinar series under the banner ‘Financing India’.

The series will start on October 15 (today), 2020 at 5 pm and the first focus country is Canada. The panelists for the Canada session are (in alphabetical order) Shruti Chandra, Assistant Vice President, InvestIndia; Annie Dubé, Consul General of Canada in Mumbai, India; and Jaimin Shah, co-founder and managing director of DEV Information Technology Ltd, India and DEV Info-Tech North America Ltd, Canada.

