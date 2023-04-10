How to tackle banks offering lower interest on new home loans but charging more from existing customers

Representative Image | Photo: Freepik

After raising interest rates by 250 basis points since May 2022, the Reserve Bank of India decided to take a break from hikes as it prioritised growth despite inflation hovering above the tolerance level. This has also given some respite to borrowers in the country, as banks can stop raising interest rates on loans for once.

But while new customers are getting home loans at lower interest, those with existing loans are having to pay EMIs with the old rates.

Getting a raw deal?

For instance, when the repo rate was 4 per cent in April 2022, before the hikes started, existing borrowers and new customers both paid 6.50 per cent to 6.90 per cent interest.

By February 2023, repo reached 6.50 per cent, and the lending rate of existing borrowers had surged to 9 per cent to 9.40 per cent for existing borrowers, but was lower at 8.75 per cent for new homebuyers.

After the repo rates were left unchanged in April 2023, those with existing loans still paid 9.40 per cent, while the interest for new ones marginally went up to 9.15 per cent.

These lower interest rates are being offered on fresh loans, to attract new customers by slashing margins, while banks aren't providing relief to those already on board.

Is there a way out?

One option that homebuyers can turn to, is refinancing, which means picking up another loan to repay existing liabilities.

Here the borrower has the option to go for lower interest rate on offer by other lenders where they are new customers.

They can either refinance the existing loan with it and save significant interest costs with the new loan, or they can use it to renegotiate terms with the bank they are with.

Homeloans, alongside National Pension Schemes and other allowances, can also be used to slash taxable income below Rs 5 lakh a year, and do away with income tax entirely.