How to safeguard commercial property with the help of technology?

Technology has long been simplifying and streamlining the complex tasks in all spheres of human life. With each passing day, it’s evolving and becoming all the more advanced, turning the most unimaginable things into reality.

Gone are the days when technology just shaped the way we communicated or helped in restructuring the professional tasks, the newest usage of technology is to protect our properties i.e. home or offices or even sprawling commercial properties.

With the right kind of technological techniques one can safeguard a huge property as well as the assets. You think security cameras, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg, if we dive a little deeper we find that with the right combination of technology and a correct strategy, all types of commercial properties can be completely safeguarded.

Video analytic tools, security applications

To start with, let’s talk about video analytic tools and security applications. The cameras no more remain a recording device. With the right kind of product and software, the cameras can play a much serious role, it can detect suspicious movements, send alerts and can even gather information on demographics of people passed its vision. Sometimes, heat maps for more advanced visitor analytics can also help in pinpointing the likelihood of theft with greater accuracy. The cameras with facial recognition features can identify known thieves, you can feed in the data of criminals and it identifies on its own.

3-tier security surveillance system

Lately, a novel concept of 3-tier security surveillance system is also gaining popularity. As the name suggests this system works at three levels for a residential society. It starts at the main entrance of a building, the security personnel takes down the details of the visitor, sends it to the respective flat-bearer, he confirms it from his end and then an OTP is sent on the visitor’s mobile number, it is only after entering the OTP that the visitor is allowed to enter the designated tower or complex, this ensures an infallible security for the residents of the building as it is nearly impossible to breach the system at three levels.

The next in this list is digital door viewer, this device lets you get a glimpse of who is outside your door. So you can be at your house or even outside but you can see who wants to enter your flat, this device is highly useful for multi-rise apartments and commercial properties, where several people visit every day. These digital viewers look similar to peepholes, but they also record everything so that the footage can be obtained later in case of necessity.

Battery-powered sensors

In a more advanced zone, there are battery-powered sensors that send information using cellular technology developed for ‘internet of things’ IoT devices. The main usage of these sensors is to protect the equipment and appliances within commercial buildings. They gather data that runs through algorithms designed to identify unfamiliar conditions that may lead to property damage.

These sensors can send notifications about change in temperature, water leakages, humidity and fire instances. They do not even require internet connection so they can be placed anywhere. There is also a tiered alert system depending on the urgency and severity of the issue. So if the situation is grave the sensors call for immediate attention whereas if they detect a slight change an alarming notification is sent. The use of these sensors can lead to streamed workflow and can protect a lot of damage.

Finger-print scanners

Another important technological tool that helps in safeguarding the commercial properties is the finger-print scanners. Finger print scanners are convenient and provides full proof security. The best part of the finger print lock is that it cannot be easily breached, unlike passcode protected locks that can be easily hacked. Finger print scanners depend on intricate pattern of fingers that cannot even be replicated, hence proving full-proof security.

These devices and software certainly play a crucial role in safeguarding the property but there should also be proper system of protecting these software against hackers. For example, Firewall, it allows communication between the devices while blocking any unauthorized outside connections. A firewall is always prescribed by technology experts, majorly because it double proofs all the security software and protect personal information from getting leaked.

So, with the right kind of technology, commercial properties can be safeguarded against thefts, intruders and unusual circumstances.

(Anoop Bhargava, CEO & Director of Empire Centrum)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 12:33 AM IST