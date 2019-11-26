How to grab some great Black Friday 2019 deals in India

Black Friday 2019 will be celebrated a day after Thanksgiving, which is falling on November 29, 2019. It is the biggest shopping festival in the United States. Retailer and shopkeepers open their stores early on Thanksgiving for shoppers to do their Christmas Shopping, while some online stores have now started offering deals and offers days ahead of the actual Black Friday sale. Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.

Last year, shoppers in the US spent a total of $6.22 billion in online Black Friday sales alone. However, the term Black Friday is not so popular in India. The term coincides with the bomb blasts that took place on a Friday in 1993.

Although some of the best deals run out rather quickly, some still spill over the weekend. Indian shoppers can shop during the Black Friday sales and get the products shipped to India.

Can you grab Black Friday deals while sitting in India?

Yes. Some of the biggest online retailers who offer Black Friday deals do ship internationally. However, in case someone doesn't, you can always use a third-party shipping service to get your package delivered to your address in India. These services charge you for shipping and you'll have to pay whatever custom duties are charged at the port of entry in India.

The other option is that you can also ask a friend or a relative to bring along your online purchases when they visit India, provided everything is under the usual customs limit.

Mostly Amazon US ships a big chunk of electronics internationally, including India. eBay is another option but you'll have to be slightly more careful while picking listings.

Newegg is another option where you can shop, but they only ship a limited set of products to India and the pricing isn't always on the sweeter side. It is worth mentioning here again that no matter what sites you pick to shop, you'll have to consider international shipping and local import duties as well.

If you are planning to buy some stuff during the Black Friday 2019 sale then you start planning it right away. Firstly prepare a list of products that you are interested in and check out the local prices. Then visit the online stores that ship to India and add those products on your online wish list. This makes it easier to track products and their prices once the sales go live.

On the day of the sale, compare the offered prices with local prices. If the gap is considerable — be sure to -factor in the international shipping and import duties — you can then decide if a deal is worth buying from India or not.

For the Black Friday Sale, Club Factory is offering huge discounts on select products with free shipping on every order all over the country. Club Factory has mega discounts on a wide range of products, with prices dropping to as low as Rs 9. Users also stand a chance to win products for only Rs. 1 by inviting friends on the platform. With deals and Flash Sale at a regular interval of 4 hours, customers can be assured of whopping discounts on their favorite products. Select range of products are also available for attractive price points of Rs. 199 to Rs. 599.

Kicking off the sale announcement, Vincent Lou, Founder and CEO, Club Factory said, “The Black Friday Sale is an excellent time for consumers to grab niche products at the best possible price. Our effort has been to create a strong sales momentum through various initiatives that allows us to provide customers the best experience and purchase anything at an unbeatable price. Consumers can avail attractive discounts on a unique range of next-generation products across electronics, clothing, beauty, jewelry, home décor, accessories and more”.