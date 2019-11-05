How to get your EPFO UAN without asking your employers: Step-by-step guide

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recently made it possible for formal sector workers to obtain their own universal account number (UAN). Although employers usually provide the UAN (it is usually printed on the payslip), the newly launched facility makes it possible for employees to directly obtain the unique 12-digit number from the EPFO website and enrol themselves for PF, pension and life insurance benefits.

Here's how you can generate your UAN:

Step 1: Open the UAN Member e-Sewa portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/)

Step 2: Click on the 'Know your UAN status' link, near the bottom right of the page.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhar or PAN number select your state and EPFO office from the drop-down menu along with other relevant details. Once you click on the "Get Authorisation Pin" button a PIN will be sent to your mobile number.

Step 4: Submit and click to obtain your UAN. It will also be sent to you via SMS.

You need to have the UAN and PF member ID ready to activate your number after this.

Step 5: Open the UAN Member e-Sewa portal. At the bottom right-hand side of the page, in the Important links section, click on "Activate UAN".

Step 6: Enter your UAN, mobile number and PF member ID. After enting the captcha, click on the "Get authorization PIN" button. You will receive the PIN on your registered mobile number.

Step 7: Check "I agree" on the disclaimer and enter the OTP and then click on "Validate OTP and Activate UAN". Once activated, you will receive a password on your registered mobile number. This can be used for the initial login and can be changed as desired. You can then use this account to track your EPF and manage withdrawals and transfers.

The EPFO has also launched a facility to help over 65 lakh pensioners download their pension-related documents on DigiLocker. Another recent initiative is e-Inspection, a digital interface of the EPFO with employers.