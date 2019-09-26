How to address your income tax queries and issues online

Are you facing a technical glitch while e-verifying your or any clients tax returns? Do you want to know the status of your income tax (IT) refund? Such issues are expected to be sorted out quickly now. The grievance redressal mechanism of the IT department has never been efficient. There have been many complaints by Income tax filers about not one attending to their calls or directing them towards a solution. But all this is set to change.

The Income Tax department is directing all the users to raise their complaints to all matters in the following simple form: https://bit.ly/2YgCyk3. You can raise issues related to tax refunds, e-verification, any matter regarding taxability, or the income tax filing process, rectification of filed returns or any other technical issues in validating PAN, Aadhaar ID etc. can be raised through the above form.

Some grievances raised through the Income Tax department’s e-portal for grievance redressal, e-nivaran, that have remained unresolved, too can again be communicated to the department using this new form.

The details that are required from the users are tax payer’s name, PAN (Permanent Account Number), assessment year for which the query is related to, email id and mobile number. You are not required to login to the site to submit this query form. There is also a section where the social media details of the users are asked, but it is not mandatory to fill it.

After submitting the form a ticket number will be generated and will be sent to the registered mail id and the mobile number. The mechanism about checking the status of the complaint raised through this form is still awaited.

Recently the government launched faceless e-assessment facility to curb corruption and bring transparency in the system.