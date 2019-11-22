How the actions of Zee’s promoters was their own undoing

Subhash Chandra, the visionary founder and chairman of the Essel group, along with his son Puneet, built Zee into one of India’s largest and most enviable media enterprises. Zee is a rare golden goose in the glamorous but cash guzzling Indian media sector.

The father-son duo, however, had other plans. They wanted to make it big in the infrastructure sector. They were many in a long list of Indian promoters that had invested cash from their strong cash generating business into an abyss of cash guzzling businesses in the hope of building an empire. And that’s where the Zee saga began.

The Saga

Investing in infrastructure is fraught with risks and uncertainty. People have to raise large sums of money to fund projects that may have an arduous path to completion, or may never retrieve all the money that has been invested. The Essel group borrowed large sums of money to fund various infrastructure projects. And they did so by offering shares of Zee Entertainment as collateral.

In late January this year, Essel defaulted on its debt payments to a few lenders. The same lenders held stock of Zee as collateral and sold it in the open market. The stock price crashed 30%. This caused panic as there could be a downward spiral on the stock price if other lenders chose to sell. However, despite the chaos, other lenders chose not to sell their collateral Zee stock.

The management of Zee had to be nimble footed and work out a deal to pay back creditors in time. They managed to get a relief period to pay back their dues. The promoters engaged in some tactical selling till August. Finally, they sold 11% of their holding to Invesco Oppenheimer funds, signalling an imminent change in Zee’s shareholding.

There was still a lot of debt to be paid back. Finally a couple of days ago news started emerging that the Essel group had struck a deal to sell another 15% in Zee to pay back most of their dues. This would reduce the shareholding of the Essel group to a mere 5%, making Zee the company with the second largest number of institutional shareholders in India.

What happens to Zee’s stock?

The recent developments remove the promoter pledge overhang that has shadowed Zee’s stock since January. The existing management team will continue to run the company. This is important from the perspective of maintaining business as usual. Investors will now refocus on business fundamentals, that is ad and subscription revenue.

Zee’s stock is trading at a reasonable price to earnings ratio of around 15x. Its balance sheet (inter-corporate advances, investment in inventory, financial investments) is not fully out of the woods yet, and raises a few questions. Hence, balance sheet improvement will be a keenly watched factor for the stock to meaningfully re-rate.

