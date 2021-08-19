How POPxo captured the imagination of young Indian women

Advertisement

Digital media has been here for the last many decades but hardly any platform thought women as their target audience until POPxo entered this segment. Women who represent 50% of demography and 35% of digital media users were hardly considered as target audience before that. No content creator was making content that would interest such a large percentage of the possible target audience. These millennial women were also glued to foreign content in the absence of Indian/regional content. This lacuna caught the attention of London-based Indian-origin journalist and Investor Priyanka Gill, the face behind POPxo.

Priyanka Gill started a fashion blog eStylista in 2012, which was a fashion and lifestyle blog aimed at confident and fashion-forward millennial women. After the substantial traffic on the blog, she turned it into a content platform. In 2014 Priyanka rebranded eStylista as POPxo a content and influencer-based platform which offered content of global standards for independent women with a contemporary mindset. It openly touched the subjects of concerns that were either termed as ‘awkward’ or taboo. In 2016, when Facebook gave a push for video content POPxo was producing 50 in-house videos a month for its dedicated woman audience.

In the year 2017, POPxo raised $3.1 million and $5.5 million in a round of funding led by NeoPlux and OPPO. In the same year, it was named in the 30 most ambitious start-ups and scale-ups in the region by Unilever Foundry30 South-East Asia and Australia. In 2020 it was merged with MyGlamm an app-based platform that sells cosmetics and skincare products online. While POPxo will be benefitted from the production facilities of MyGlamm, the latter will have the advantage of POPxo’s strong distribution networks. Priyanka currently holds the position of President and Co-Founder of the MyGlamm app.

Today, POPxo is the largest women-centric digital platform. It is offering almost everything a young tech-savvy woman would seek. Women can read, watch, shop, and hang out through this single platform. It offers content from almost every walk of life for these women like fashion, lifestyle, travel, wedding, wellness, and entertainment to read from. The platform gives the advantage of content and commerce at a single place to its users.

Priyanka is also a renowned investor who has invested in many other lifestyle brands and early-stage start-ups like Bea's of Bloomsbury, Yeildfy, Campania, Soundout, and Raptor Supplies.

From the time of its inception, POPxo’s approach has been to provide the best blend of content and e-commerce. Because of its large user-base, many leading brands prefer to engage with POPxo as this is the platform that provides multi-pronged benefits of campaign management and distribution platform backed with data-driven insights.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 06:14 PM IST