How much would your Rs 10,000 be worth on Jan 22, 2020, if you invested a year ago in stock market, silver or gold?

Comment: The BSE Sensex provided the maximum returns in the above table for the 3 months period. Silver in the domestic market topped for the 6 months as well as the 7 days period. However, gold in the domestic market continued to be supreme over the one year period.

Sources: Kitco.com/RSBL spot, London pm fixed for precious metals.

Notes: Palladium data has a last day data issue. Spot price is taken on 21th January.

Foreign currencies too have last-day data issues. Only idle investments are taken into consideration.

AU Dom & AG Dom pertains to domestic IBJA closing rates. These rates include the import duty of 12.5% plus the exchange rate for $-INR, but excludes GST

Palladium may appear to offer the highest returns. But it may not be liquid enough to dispose off when required.

The above chart should not be taken as a recommendation -- but as an indication of how what appears attractive today, may give way to another investment opportunity tomorrow

Other abbreviations have been used. US$-US dollar; CNY- Chinese yuan or Remnimbi; INR= Indian Rupee

Compiled on 21th January, 2020 at 8.50 pm IST

Disclaimer: This is not a guide for speculators.