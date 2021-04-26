How MobiKwik can help you in the digital journey

We all are living in an era where almost everything happens online, right from bill payments, recharges, shopping, ordering food, booking travel tickets, to transferring money, taking loans, investing in mutual funds, purchase of gold digitally - everything can be simply done online.
MobiKwik is a digital payments platform that helps its 120 million users to start their digital financial journey in just a few clicks. Listed below are the values and benefits that MobiKwik users can harness.
Contactless transactions
Nowadays, most of the people despite their apprehensions have switched to digital payments and transactions. It’s extremely convenient to use MobiKwik to make online payments for electricity, DTH, mobile, broadband, gas and more. As far as offline payments at petrol pumps, kirana stores, milk booths, etc. are concerned, MobiKwik provides a simple solution for that - users can either transfer money via wallet or UPI or can simply scan the QR code at the said store to make transactions. Thus, eliminating the need to make any sort of cash payment whatsoever. The process of making an online payment involves minimal steps and can be very easily done by anybody who is just starting his/her digital payments journey.
ZIP- Spend Now, Pay Later
ZIP by MobiKwik is one such facility wherein users get up to Rs 30,000 at their disposal which can be used on 1 Lakh+ brands to shop now and pay later. This service also allows the young millennials to build their credit score. A good credit score will help the users to get a low interest rate on subsequent credit cards and loans. It also helps in getting better car insurance rates and quick approvals on home loans.
Instant Personal Loan
Along with small credit, MobiKwik also offers the facility of instant personal loans to its users. The process to fill up the application and avail the loan is completely online and requires minimal documentation. The entire disbursal process takes comparatively less time than it would take you at any offline bank. Once approved, a loan up to Rs 5 Lakh is credited directly in the user’s MobiKwik wallet and is further transferable to the bank account at any point in time. Interest is only charged on the withdrawn loan amount and can be paid back easily in 6-12 months installment.
Mutual Funds
In this fast paced world where everyday a new virtual currency comes into existence, people now have a lot of avenues to invest in. But considering it involves money, a certain amount of risk always follows. MobiKwik aids its users to invest in the right Mutual Fund starting at just Rs 100 which gives users the liberty to start small and build an investment portfolio with several investment options like ELSS and SIP. Users can also do real time tracking & manage their mutual funds. MobiKwik app is the perfect app for anybody who wishes to invest small or big as per his/her need, all simply from the comfort of the home.
Digital Gold
Along with Mutual Funds, MobiKwik also enables investments in Digital Gold. Users can buy and sell gold at real time prices starting from just Re 1. Users can also opt for investment via Gold SIP on MobiKwik. Investing in different and novel avenues allows users to build a credible investment portfolio and multiply assets for a stable future.
Looking for a convenient, safe, and quick way to transact, manage or grow your money? MobiKwik App is your true partner, ready to assist you anytime and anywhere with just a click.
