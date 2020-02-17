How Kotak gained over Rs 23,000 cr

The relaxation in norms for private sector banks have resulted in a staggering windfall gain of Rs 23,300 crore to Uday Kotak, says financial analyst Hemendra Hazari.

This major relaxation given to only one bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, has seriously undermined the credibility of the Reserve Bank of India, Hazari said in a blog.

In a surprise capitulation, the RBI had relaxed the rules for the ceiling on percentage of shares held by the founders of private banks.