How can exams be managed online amid COVID-19? TCS iON has a solution

A strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services, TCS iON, has come out with a solution to help universities and exam boards to conduct secure, free and fair examinations at a large scale and all this in a remote set up. A student can give these tests through devices like desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone. The company is calling this solution as Remote Assessment.

The company in its statement said Remote Assessments will help address the challenge of not being able to give examinations. A student can appear for exams from home or anywhere.

Commenting on the announcement, Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, said, “Continuing our efforts to help the education sector with remote enablement, we launched the TCS iON Remote Assessments product. This will ensure that exam administrators are able to conduct exams in a secure way, at speed and with no dependency on the candidates’, proctors’ or exam administrators’ location. This will help authorities quickly schedule and complete the exam process.”

The system allows invigilators to monitor candidates and take appropriate actions. TCS iON Remote Assessments supports more than 50 question types which include diagrams and other elements, the company claimed.

The question papers can be prepared quickly and all this is maintained in an encrypted form, till the time the examination does not commence.

How does it function?

TCS iON Remote Assessments enables controls at three levels, based on the institution’s requirements: