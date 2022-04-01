e-Paper Get App
Housing sales bull run continues in Q1 2022: ANAROCK

The two leading realty hotspots - MMR and NCR - accounted for over 48% of the total sales in the top 7 cities, with NCR witnessing an over 114% yearly jump.

Sanjay Jog | Updated on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:53 PM IST

Housing sales bull run continues in Q1 2022: ANAROCK | Mike

Quarterly housing sales in Q1 2022 are at an all-time high since 2015 with about 99,550 units sold across the top 7 cities, reveals the latest ANAROCK Research data. This is a 71% yearly rise against about 58,290 units sold back in Q1 2021. The two leading realty hotspots - MMR and NCR - accounted for over 48% of the total sales in the top 7 cities, with NCR witnessing an over 114% yearly jump.

New launches across the top 7 cities witnessed a 43% yearly rise – from 62,130 units in Q1 2021 to over 89,150 units in Q1 2022. MMR & Hyderabad account for 51% of total launches in top cities; individually see a 59% & 71% yearly rise, respectively. Mid-segment homes priced Rs 40 - 80 lakh continue to dominate new supply with 35% share, followed by the premium (Rs 80 lakhs – Rs 1.5 crore) & affordable segments (less than Rs 40 lakh) with 25% share each

As in the previous quarter, MMR and Hyderabad saw the maximum new supply, accounting for 51% of the total new launches across the top 7 cities. Individually, the two cities saw 59% and 71% yearly increases in their new supply, respectively.

Despite spiralling new launches in this and the previous quarter, unsold inventory in the top 7 cities saw approx. 2% yearly decline – from 6.42 lakh units towards Q1 2021-end to about 6.28 lakh units by Q1 2022-end. Even on a q-o-q basis, the unsold stock saw a 2% dip across the top 7 cities. Chennai, MMR, and NCR saw the highest yearly declines in Q1 2022 - by 11%, 10% and 9%, respectively.

“The bull run in the housing market continued in the first quarter of 2022, with approx. 10% q-o-q and 71% y-o-y growth in sales, thus recording all-time high quarterly sales since 2015," said ANAROCK Group Chairman Anuj Puri.

"The impact of the third Covid-19 wave was significantly lower than of the preceding two waves. The unrelenting appetite for homeownership amid the pandemic has coupled with a growing certainty of impending price

Rises to speed up housing sales velocity,’’ he noted.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:53 PM IST