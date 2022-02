Hosiery firm Rupa & Co's Q3 rises 34% at Rs 58.3 crore

Hosiery firm Rupa and Company reported 34 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 58.3 crore in the third quarter of current fiscal as against Rs 43.4 crore in the same period the previous year, a company said.

The company said that the revenues increased 25 per cent during the quarter at Rs 433.2 crore as compared to Rs 345.6 crore in the similar previous period.

EBITDA margins during the quarter increased 26 per cent at Rs 81 crore, the statement added.

Commenting upon the results, CEO of the company Dinesh Lodha was quoted as saying ''we continue to build upon the momentum in our growth trajectory. There is a robust demand for the company's products in the market''.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:28 PM IST