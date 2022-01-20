Hopscotch turns profitable with current annualized GMV of Rs 650 cr

Hopscotch, kids' fashion brand, has announced its profitability with current annualized GMV of Rs 650 crores. The business grew from Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore in the last 5 years and is now eyeing Rs 1000+ crore in annualized revenue by CY22. Looking ahead, Hopscotch aspires to scale its business 10x in five years while delivering strong double-digit EBITDA and industry-leading high capital efficiency, it said in a press statement.

With the kid's fashion aiming to be $22 billion market by FY26, Hopscotch has a highly engaged pan-India customer base with 75 percent+ revenue from tier 2/3 towns, it said.

Rahul Anand, Founder & CEO, Hopscotch, said, “Hopscotch’s success has been an outcome of investments in several areas. In a rapidly changing fashion universe, Hopscotch leverages machine learning to identify what the consumer wants and serve them the top trends they desire before anyone else. We will keep investing and showcasing our storefront to drive awareness around our expanded catalog and ease of shopping. Our prime mission is to provide a seamless experience to access unique selections, packaging, and after-sales promise”, he said.

