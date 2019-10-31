‘Hope government takes balanced approach'

New Delhi: A day after a panel of secretaries was formed to suggest ways to mitigate financial stress in the telecom sector, Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it is in the best interest of all parties to formulate a "constructive mechanism" to ensure that large levies, including AGR, can be addressed in a "fair manner".

Asserting that telecom operators in India have invested billions of dollars in developing the telecom sector and providing world-class services to customers, Sunil Mittal-led Airtel said the Supreme Court's decision comes at a time when the sector is facing severe financial stress.