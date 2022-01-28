Hop Electric to soon launch indigenously-built e-motorcycle OXO, high-speed scooter

Electric vehicle maker Hop Electric stated that it will soon launch its indigenously-built high-speed e-motorcycle OXO along with a high-speed scooter, besides enhancing the retail footprint to 300 cities by this calendar year.

The company also said it added 10 new experience centres in January, taking the total number of such facilities to 54 cities.

HOP’s generation upgrade of the 125-km range LYF scooter (internally named LYF2.0) has completed the development cycle, and the launch date will be announced soon, the company said.

The two new models are expected to have a range of over 150 km and 120 km, respectively, on a single charge, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:56 PM IST