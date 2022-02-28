Honda India Power Products crosses 5 mn units production milestone in February 2022

Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP), a leading manufacturer of power products in India, successfully crossed the 5 million units accumulated production milestone in February 2022.

HIPP has been consistently introducing latest technology products with global standards and bringing joy to its customers since 1985. The company has been a trusted partner in progress for its valued customers in line with its vision of "Empower People, To Do Better".

HIPP launched its first product namely Portable Generator Model EM650 manufactured at its Rudrapur factory in 1988. Buoyed by a strong demand from the customers, the company soon launched other well differentiated Generator models catering to the varying demands from a vast and well diversified market.

HIPP made foray into the export markets in 1989 and its products were very well received in the competitive overseas markets.

After having enlightened lives of many customers in domestic and overseas markets, HIPP made foray into agriculture by starting production of Engine range in 1991 followed by Water Pump range in 1992.

Farmers across India immensely appreciated portable, reliable, and efficient Engines and Water Pumps meeting their timely irrigation, spraying and mechanisation needs.

In the year 1995, HIPP established its second manufacturing plant at Puducherry to meet the ever-growing demand. HIPP undertook a major reconsolidation exercise in 2000 and amalgamated its production plants into its present "State-of-the-art" manufacturing facility at Greater Noida thereby achieving economies of scale while pursuing its mission of "Helping people get things done" by manufacturing products that have successfully established themselves as a benchmark for their performance and quality.



Takahiro Ueda, Chairman & Management Director, President & CEO, Honda India Power Products Limited said, "We were able to reach 5 million production units thanks to the support and the cooperation of all the people in India and the local society. Our suppliers and partners stood by us and believed in our common vision - delivering continuously even in acute times such as pandemic and I am grateful for their efforts all along."

"Our network of dealers, channel partners played excellent role as our extended arms in providing 3S - Sales, Service and Spare Parts support ensuring delightful experience of our customers all along. HIPP will continue to contribute to India and its society as a company that is expected to exist," Ueda added.

