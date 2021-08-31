Honda Cars India ties up with IndusInd Bank; to offer financing schemes ahead of festive season

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has partnered with IndusInd Bank to offer personalized finance schemes for its customers.

The partnership will facilitate customers to avail custom-built financing solutions on purchase of Honda Amaze and Honda City such as Low EMI, Flexi term, upto 100 percent ex showroom funding and customised schemes for specific customer groups like farmers, etc., the company said in a press release.

Considering the auspicious festive period ahead of us, HCIL has tied up with multiple financiers including PSU banks, retail financiers and NBFCs, with a keen focus on semi-urban and rural regions.

Commenting on this partnership and roll out of special schemes, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Limited, said, “The partnership with IndusInd Bank is an extension of our efforts towards making personal mobility more accessible and affordable to diverse set of customers, both salaried and self employed. We anticipate increased demand during festive period, and with this partnership we will be offering easy, hassle – free and personalised financing solutions designed to encourage purchase and elevate car ownership experience.”

S. V. Parthasarathy, Head – Consumer Finance Division, IndusInd Bank, said, “We are proud and excited to be partner with Honda Cars India. With this, our customers will have a seamless journey towards financing and ultimately driving their dream cars.”

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 02:32 PM IST