 Homefirst announces allotment of 19,955 equity shares
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHomefirst announces allotment of 19,955 equity shares

Homefirst announces allotment of 19,955 equity shares

With this allotment , the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased to Rs.17,62,16,188 of 8,81,08,094 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Homefirst announces allotment of 19,955 equity shares | Homefirst

As per the regulatory filings, Homefirst announced the allotment of 19,955 Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options under the ESOP Schemes of the Company, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

With this allotment , the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased to Rs.17,62,16,188 of 8,81,08,094 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2 each.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd Shares

The shares of Home First Finance Company India Ltd on Wednesday at 12:09 pm IST were at Rs 720.05, up by 1.42.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kalpataru Power Transmission promoters divest 6% stake for Rs 468 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission promoters divest 6% stake for Rs 468 cr

Poonawalla Fincorp's shares surge as RBI approves to divest stake in subsidiary

Poonawalla Fincorp's shares surge as RBI approves to divest stake in subsidiary

Coal India hikes non-coking prices by 8%; expects Rs 2,703 cr incremental revenue

Coal India hikes non-coking prices by 8%; expects Rs 2,703 cr incremental revenue

Homefirst announces allotment of 19,955 equity shares

Homefirst announces allotment of 19,955 equity shares

US based firm Morgan Stanley report: India transformed in less than a decade; different from 2013

US based firm Morgan Stanley report: India transformed in less than a decade; different from 2013