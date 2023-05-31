Homefirst announces allotment of 19,955 equity shares | Homefirst

As per the regulatory filings, Homefirst announced the allotment of 19,955 Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options under the ESOP Schemes of the Company, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

With this allotment , the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased to Rs.17,62,16,188 of 8,81,08,094 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2 each.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd Shares

The shares of Home First Finance Company India Ltd on Wednesday at 12:09 pm IST were at Rs 720.05, up by 1.42.