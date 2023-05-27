Homefirst allots 65,000 equity shares as ESOP | Homefirst

Home First Finance Company India Limited today announced the allotment of 65,000 Stock Options to the Eligible Employee of the Company under the Homefirst ESOP Scheme 2021, the company announced through a regulatory filling.

Each Stock Option entitles the holder to apply for One Equity Share of the Company of face value of Rs.2/- each.