Home Minister Amit Shah releases book on CRPF history

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said by giving an "effective response" to the 2019 Pulwama attack, India set an example that it can take strong decisions for the respect of its troops.

Unveiling a book on the 82-year history of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the largest paramilitary force of the country, Shah said the central armed police forces (CAPFs) like the CRPF are faced with very tough working conditions and they never got their "due recognition", but his government is determined to ensure that the lives of these personnel and their families are made better.

Earlier in the day, CRPF Director General A P Maheshwari declared that the third Friday in February will hence forth be observed as the "veterans'' day". According to CRPF spokesperson Moses Dhinakaran, the force has about four lakh surviving veterans and a number of them were invited to the events that were held on Friday.