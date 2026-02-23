 Holi 2025 Set To Ignite ₹80,000 Crore Festive Boom, 25% Jump As 'Vocal For Local' Crushes Chinese Imports
CAIT predicts Holi 2025 will generate over Rs 80,000 crore in business nationwide, a sharp 25 percent rise from last year’s Rs 60,000 crore. Fueled by PM Modi’s “Vocal for Local” push, demand surges for India-made herbal gulal, natural colours, pichkaris, sweets, apparel, and gifts, while Chinese products fade. Delhi alone eyes Rs 15,000 crore in festive trade.

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said on Sunday that the upcoming Holi festival is expected to generate business exceeding Rs 80,000 crore across India this year, reflecting a growth of nearly 25 per cent compared to last year's estimated Rs 60,000 crore. He noted that due to the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote "Vocal for Local", India-made products are dominating the markets this Holi.

Herbal gulal, natural colours, pichkaris, balloons, pooja materials, sandalwood, apparel and various festive items manufactured in India are witnessing strong demand, whereas Chinese goods have significantly declined in the market since 2021. "Along with Holi-specific items, markets are witnessing high demand for sweets, dry fruits, gift items, flowers, fruits, clothing, furnishing fabrics, groceries, FMCG products and consumer durables. White T-shirts, kurta-pyjamas and salwar suits for playing Holi, along with "Happy Holi" printed T-shirts, are also seeing brisk sales."

Khandelwal emphasised that festivals in India significantly boost economic activity and generate large-scale business opportunities. "This Holi is expected to bring substantial benefits to traders, retailers, small businesses, cottage industries and the MSME sector across the country while strengthening the spirit of swadeshi trade."

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

