HMSI sales rise 3% in December

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday reported 3 per cent increase in total sales in December 2020 at 2,63,027 units.

The company had sold total 2,55,283 units in the same month in 2019, HMSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month stood at 2,42,046 units as against 2,30,197 units in December 2019, a growth of 5 per cent, it added.

"Signalling to demand recovery continuing post the festival season, Honda's two-wheeler YoY (year-on-year) sales uptick continued for the fifth consecutive month in December as well," the company said.

Commenting on the sales performance, HMSI Director - Sales & Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, “After the positive retail and wholesale traction in December'20, we enter 2021 with a new hope. The 3rd quarter marked the first quarter of positive sales after a long time."

HMSI said while the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal put business on pause mode, the second quarter was about and meeting the pent-up demand.

"The October-December quarter stood out as the first quarter of positive YoY sales for Honda. Honda's Q3 domestic sales jumped 5 per cent on YoY basis,” the company said.