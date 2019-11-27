HMSI resumes work at Manesar

New Delhi: (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has commenced operations at its Manesar plant with permanent employees joining the work though the sacked contractual employees continued with their protest at the site.

The Japanese two-wheeler major had suspended operations at the plant from the first week of November as workers protested for over a week against the retrenchment of their 200 contractual colleagues.

The stand-off at the facility, which employs around 1,900 permanent workers and 2,500 contract workers, began on November 5 morning when the company management did not allow some of the contractual workers to go inside the plant.

"The decision to resume production at Manesar plant was initiated on November 22. All permanent staff associates were informed to join duties from 25-28 November in four batches," HMSI said in a statement.