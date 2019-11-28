HMSI Manesar plant workers protest sacking of contractual staff

New Delhi: Workers of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India's (HMSI) Manesar plant on Wednesday took out a march to protest against the sacking of 2,500 contractual workers at the facility.

The workers marched from the plant to Gurugram Mini Secretariat. A worker union leader claimed that around 5,000 workers participated in the protest.

The Japanese two-wheeler major had resumed operations at the plant earlier this week with permanent employees joining work.

HMSI had suspended operations at the plant from first week of November as workers protested for over a week against the retrenchment of their contractual colleagues.

The stand off at the facility, which employs around 1,900 permanent workers and 2,500 contract workers, began on morning of November 5 when the company management did not allow some of the contractual workers to go inside the plant.